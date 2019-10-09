Live speech

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Hello everyone, I would like to know if anyone knows how to see live the speeches of the central bankers. Example today there is Jerome Powell who will talk and I do not find or see it live. thank you all.

Jérome Powell

 

It should be on their website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speeches.htm -


 
Sergey Golubev:

Cela devrait être sur leur site web: https://www.feasedreserve.gov/newsevents/speeches.htm -


Thank you Sergey, And by chance you know a version of the speeches translated into French.

 
TheFrench:

Thank you Sergey, And by chance you know a version of the speeches translated into French.

I do not know ...
But as far as I remember - many mass media websites are reproducing the live speeches ... and may be - some of them with translation.
 
Sergey Golubev:
Je ne sais pas ...
Mais pour autant que je m'en souvienne - de nombreux sites Web de médias de grande diffusion reproduisent les discours en direct ... et peuvent l'être - certains d'entre eux avec traduction.

Super I will look, thank you again :)

 
TheFrench:

Hello everyone, I would like to know if anyone knows how to see live the speeches of the central bankers. Example today there is Jerome Powell who will talk and I do not find or see it live. thank you all.

CNBC streamed live    Next time you can find Live financial speeches on this channel 

Federal Reserve Board Channel  
 
Waseem Raza:

CNBC streamed live 

Next time you can find Live financial speeches on this channel 

Thank you
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