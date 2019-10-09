Live speech
It should be on their website: https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/speeches.htm -
Cela devrait être sur leur site web: https://www.feasedreserve.gov/newsevents/speeches.htm -
Thank you Sergey, And by chance you know a version of the speeches translated into French.
Thank you Sergey, And by chance you know a version of the speeches translated into French.
But as far as I remember - many mass media websites are reproducing the live speeches ... and may be - some of them with translation.
Je ne sais pas ...
Mais pour autant que je m'en souvienne - de nombreux sites Web de médias de grande diffusion reproduisent les discours en direct ... et peuvent l'être - certains d'entre eux avec traduction.
Super I will look, thank you again :)
Hello everyone, I would like to know if anyone knows how to see live the speeches of the central bankers. Example today there is Jerome Powell who will talk and I do not find or see it live. thank you all.
CNBC streamed live Next time you can find Live financial speeches on this channelFederal Reserve Board Channel
Next time you can find Live financial speeches on this channel
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Hello everyone, I would like to know if anyone knows how to see live the speeches of the central bankers. Example today there is Jerome Powell who will talk and I do not find or see it live. thank you all.