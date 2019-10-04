use of VPS server remotely
Ram V:
Can we use the VPS server remotely? I could not install mt5 in my office laptop, and i cannot carry my personal laptop to office. I am using the tool given by forex broker that works only in laptop.
And for mobile messages, mt5 has to be kept connected always.
Can you pls reply?
You can setup MQL5 VPS with your EAs synchronized properly and then use your mobile phone to Stop (pause) and Start (resume) its function through here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Can we use the VPS server remotely? I could not install mt5 in my office laptop, and i cannot carry my personal laptop to office. I am using the tool given by forex broker that works only in laptop.
And for mobile messages, mt5 has to be kept connected always.
Can you pls reply?