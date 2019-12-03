forward testing mismatch
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checking with my EA this week using testing tool and I see this mistake, do you know why? conditions are the same, only change timeframes.
if I use forward testing with visualization signal differs from original one and results are pretty different too.
and this one looks more like original one with visualization but not forwarding. no forwarding used. results are different too.