Separate Windows Techinical Indicator Scale
Pedro Henrique Vieira: Does anyone have any ideas?Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
William Roeder:
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Do not need to be so rude, that was my first time I used the forum. I am not get used to.
But even so, you are right.
Complete code is Attached
Files:
Teste_AD5.mq5 9 kb
William Roeder:
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Do you really expect an answer? We can't see your broken code. There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
Sometimes it is best not to reply.
Pedro Henrique Vieira:
Complete code is Attached
We don't see the code, please use copy and paste code, if u on PC there is a toolbox like this </> please select it and paste ur code
there,
if on Mobile phone please use the Attach file at the bottom of the typing Box
Thank tou Jefferson!
The code is properly attached now, but i will send the entire code because I do not know where the bug is:
</ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #include <MovingAverages.mqh> #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 4 //--- plot Venda #property indicator_label1 "Venda" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot Compra #property indicator_label2 "Compra" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrAqua #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- plot Media #property indicator_label3 "Media" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color3 clrYellow #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 1 //--- plot AD #property indicator_label4 "A/D" #property indicator_type4 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color4 clrOrange #property indicator_style4 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width4 1 //--- input parameters input int Periodo=17; input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolumeType=VOLUME_REAL; // Tipo de tick //--- indicator buffers double VendaBuffer[]; double CompraBuffer[]; double MediaBuffer[]; double ADBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int AD_Handle; int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,VendaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,CompraBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,MediaBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,ADBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,234); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,233); //--- indicator digits IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0); //--- indicator short name //IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"A/D"); //--- set index draw begin PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,1); AD_Handle = iAD(_Symbol,_Period,VOLUME_REAL); //ArraySetAsSeries(MediaBuffer,true); //ArraySetAsSeries(ADBuffer,true); ArrayInitialize( VendaBuffer,0); ArrayInitialize( CompraBuffer,0); ArrayInitialize( MediaBuffer,0); ArrayInitialize( ADBuffer,0); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- CopyBuffer(AD_Handle,0,0,rates_total,ADBuffer); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call int backstep=Periodo-1; int i=MathMax(backstep,prev_calculated-1); for( i; i<rates_total;i++) { double soma=0.0; for(int j=0; j<Periodo;j++) { soma=soma+ ADBuffer[i-j]; } MediaBuffer[i]=soma/Periodo; if(MediaBuffer[i]>ADBuffer[i]) { if(MediaBuffer[i-1]<ADBuffer[i-1]) CompraBuffer[i]=low[i]; else EMPTY_VALUE; } if(MediaBuffer[i]<ADBuffer[i]) { if(MediaBuffer[i-1]>ADBuffer[i-1]) VendaBuffer[i]=high[i]; else EMPTY_VALUE; } } return(rates_total); } >
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Hello,
I searched the forum for a similar issue but unfortunately did not find it.
I am creating a very simple indicator, it just reads the volume and plots in a separate window. Despite this simplicity the chart is out of scale and the values on Windows Data are totally wrong and random.
Does anyone have any ideas?
Thanks