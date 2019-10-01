Change of the maximum deposit % in a signal
Hello...
How can I change the maximum deposit percentage used in an already subscribed signal.
Thank you
Husain Dana:
Hello...
How can I change the maximum deposit percentage used in an already subscribed signal.
Thank you
Open MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab, change your settings, click OK and the synchronize with your MQL5 VPS again.
Eleni Anna Branou:
Open MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Signals tab, change your settings, click OK and the synchronize with your MQL5 VPS again.
Thank you,
All perfect
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