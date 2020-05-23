Experts: Basic Rsi Template EA

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Basic Rsi Template EA:

A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'

Basic Rsi Template EA

Author: Kenneth Parling

 
For everybody's knowledge, this template could be used 'as is' for trading purpose but not recommended as there needs more to it! It's a basic starter template were you are supposed to do further development on your own as you like.
 
Great template, very useful as i'm a greenhorn. Thank you, much appreciated
 
Alexandra Fhurst:
Great template, very useful as i'm a greenhorn. Thank you, much appreciated

You are welcome ;)

 

There is a   version upgrade available for this template

Best regards,

Kenneth

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