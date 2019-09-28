Signal with (- negative rating)

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I publish 3 signals and 1 of them doesn't appear on MQL5 signals list.

What should I do ?

Thanks

Sami Cem Talu

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.




Besides, you should read the automated warning messages on the left side of every signal, for example -


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