Signal with (- negative rating)
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44
New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.
Besides, you should read the automated warning messages on the left side of every signal, for example -
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I publish 3 signals and 1 of them doesn't appear on MQL5 signals list.
What should I do ?
Thanks
Sami Cem Talu