Code to apply indicator (symbol change) on all charts
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i need help <3 i found this indicator, a symbols dashboard. i want it to change the symbol on all open charts so i added "#include <Charts\Chart.mqh>;" but it doesnt work. do i need to ad more codes or am i on the wrong path? can't find a similar script in the codebase :(