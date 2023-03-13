Highly paypal money transfer

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Today I tried to transfer money from MQL5 to my paypal account, and it was surprising when the money returned to my paypal account within 2 seconds. I appreciate this.

 
Hoai Bac Le:

Today I tried to transfer money from MQL5 to my paypal account, and it was surprising when the money returned to my paypal account within 2 seconds. I appreciate this.

Why would you be surprised with that? It was always like that

 
Mladen Rakic:

Why would you be surprised with that? It was always like that

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