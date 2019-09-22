Free 24-hour virtual server trial
Why even if I stopped the free 24-hour time for the virtual server, does the countdown continue?
Giovanni Midali:
Why even if I stopped the free 24-hour time for the virtual server, does the countdown continue?
Why even if I stopped the free 24-hour time for the virtual server, does the countdown continue?
It will only stop if you cancel the free service, stop means pause in the MQL5 VPS settings.
Eleni Anna Branou :So should I cancel it and then create it again?
Si fermerà solo se si annulla il servizio gratuito, stop significa pausa nelle impostazioni VPS di MQL5.
Giovanni Midali:
So should I cancel it and then create it again?
So should I cancel it and then create it again?
Yes, you could do that and keep the free minutes left.
Eleni Anna Branou :Thanks, but I stayed very little. Could I not recover the lost hours, given that the markets are closed and I could not try the service?
Sì, potresti farlo e mantenere i minuti liberi rimasti.
Giovanni Midali:
Thanks, but I stayed very little. Could I not recover the lost hours, given that the markets are closed and I could not try the service?
Thanks, but I stayed very little. Could I not recover the lost hours, given that the markets are closed and I could not try the service?
No.
Eleni Anna Branou :Ok. Last question, is it possible to stop paid plans, or move them to another account?
No.
Giovanni Midali:
Ok. Last question, is it possible to stop paid plans, or move them to another account?
Ok. Last question, is it possible to stop paid plans, or move them to another account?
Yes, you can Stop (pause) the server, Change the trading account is applied to and Change the MQL5 VPS server you are using.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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