Same backtest different results
Hi, this is big difference? remember this is just simulation and difference will be exist. Regards Greg
Jose Luis Lominchar:Because you are using the Genetic algorithm, with way too much parameters (and possible combinations).
Does anyone know why if I run exactly the same backtest twice (with the optimizer) the results, the order in which the passes are made ... and so on, are different?
LAUNCH-A:
LAUNCH-B:
Thank you Alain!
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Does anyone know why if I run exactly the same backtest twice (with the optimizer) the results, the order in which the passes are made ... and so on, are different?
LAUNCH-A:
LAUNCH-B: