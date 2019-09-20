Same backtest different results

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Does anyone know why if I run exactly the same backtest twice (with the optimizer) the results, the order in which the passes are made ... and so on, are different?

LAUNCH-A:

LAUNCH-B:


[Deleted]  
Hi, this is big difference? remember this is just simulation and difference will be exist. Regards Greg
 

Same behaviour with another EA:

LAUNCH-A:

LAUNCH-B:


 
Jose Luis Lominchar:

Does anyone know why if I run exactly the same backtest twice (with the optimizer) the results, the order in which the passes are made ... and so on, are different?

LAUNCH-A:

LAUNCH-B:


Because you are using the Genetic algorithm, with way too much parameters (and possible combinations).
 
Thank you Alain!
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