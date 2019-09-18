A question about Freelance Arbitration

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[Deleted]  

What will happen if I click on cancel job????

 

cancelled job

fund -10% returned to customer

developer gets nothing.

only when both agreed.

[Deleted]  
Another question
Soewono Effendi:

cancelled job

fund -10% returned to customer

developer gets nothing.

only when both agreed.

Thanks for the reply. Did I need to choose an option or I can leave it until mql5 decide???

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