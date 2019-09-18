A question about Freelance Arbitration
cancelled job
fund -10% returned to customer
developer gets nothing.
only when both agreed.
Another question
Soewono Effendi:
cancelled job
fund -10% returned to customer
developer gets nothing.
only when both agreed.
Thanks for the reply. Did I need to choose an option or I can leave it until mql5 decide???
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What will happen if I click on cancel job????