Password personal settings

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Hello, i would like to have a personal password that is easy to recall. How do i go about it?
 
jmk123456789:
Hello, i would like to have a personal password that is easy to recall. How do i go about it?

Ask yourself, not us.

 
jmk123456789:
Hello, i would like to have a personal password that is easy to recall. How do i go about it?

use 1234......just kidding :) That decision is up to you, we can't choose your password

 
How can i change my password? finding it difficult to find the section that allows that.
 
Profile → Settings →Security → Change password
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