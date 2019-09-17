What _has_happened?!
Andreas Bauer:
Are_we_trapped_in_a_fishglas...(_or_is_the_earth_flat_now)?!
Hi,
_as_ I_see,_there_is_no _possibility_to_use_"space"_any_more,_neither_in_the_forum,_nor_elsewhere....
Are_we_trapped_in_a_fishglas...(_or_is_the_earth_flat_now)?!
It''s your computer ...
Files:
Untitled.png 20 kb
Andreas Bauer:
Are_we_trapped_in_a_fishglas...(_or_is_the_earth_flat_now)?!
Hi,
_as_ I_see,_there_is_no _possibility_to_use_"space"_any_more,_neither_in_the_forum,_nor_elsewhere....
Are_we_trapped_in_a_fishglas...(_or_is_the_earth_flat_now)?!
You got to be kidding, right?
Cross back to your original dimension and everything will work correct.
William Roeder:
Cross back to your original dimension and everything will work correct.
Cross back to your original dimension and everything will work correct.
Not if computer says "no"!
Rick and Morty are here?
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Hi,
_as_ I_see,_there_is_no _possibility_to_use_"space"_any_more,_neither_in_the_forum,_nor_elsewhere....
Are_we_trapped_in_a_fishglas...(_or_is_the_earth_flat_now)?!