What _has_happened?!

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Hi,

_as_ I_see,_there_is_no _possibility_to_use_"space"_any_more,_neither_in_the_forum,_nor_elsewhere....


Are_we_trapped_in_a_fishglas...(_or_is_the_earth_flat_now)?!

 
Andreas Bauer:

Hi,

_as_ I_see,_there_is_no _possibility_to_use_"space"_any_more,_neither_in_the_forum,_nor_elsewhere....


Are_we_trapped_in_a_fishglas...(_or_is_the_earth_flat_now)?!

It''s your computer ...

Files:
Untitled.png  20 kb
 
Andreas Bauer:

Hi,

_as_ I_see,_there_is_no _possibility_to_use_"space"_any_more,_neither_in_the_forum,_nor_elsewhere....


Are_we_trapped_in_a_fishglas...(_or_is_the_earth_flat_now)?!

You got to be kidding, right?

 
Cross back to your original dimension and everything will work correct.
 
William Roeder:
Cross back to your original dimension and everything will work correct.

Not if computer says "no"!

 
Rick and Morty are here?
 
Hahaha,
Tried to run my old laptop, which is from 2004...

Guess it won't be capable of doing some backtests ; )
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