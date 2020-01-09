VAT on freelance

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Who covers for VAT?

Did it start today?

 
The customer.
 
Alain Verleyen:
The customer.

Thank you.

 
Why sometimes freelance jobs has VAT and other times not?
 
Fabio Cavalloni:
Why sometimes freelance jobs has VAT and other times not?

It depends where the customer is located. I believe that only customers in the European Union are charged VAT.

 
Keith Watford:

It depends where the customer is located. I believe that only customers in the European Union are charged VAT.

Ok thanks! I thought something similar but I was not sure.

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