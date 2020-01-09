VAT on freelance
The customer.
Alain Verleyen:
The customer.
The customer.
Thank you.
Why sometimes freelance jobs has VAT and other times not?
Fabio Cavalloni:
Why sometimes freelance jobs has VAT and other times not?
Why sometimes freelance jobs has VAT and other times not?
It depends where the customer is located. I believe that only customers in the European Union are charged VAT.
Keith Watford:
It depends where the customer is located. I believe that only customers in the European Union are charged VAT.
Ok thanks! I thought something similar but I was not sure.
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Who covers for VAT?
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