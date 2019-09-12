Wrong date in OBJ_VLINE but correct place

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Does somebody know why, when I paint an OBJ_VLINE, whether I use Time [0] or if I use TimeCurrent (), although the line is painted in the right place, the date it shows is not.??

In this backtest I have done about the year 2018, it shows the year 1971:



 

It's the correct date. Your chart is 1971.

Your testing dates are not used as the "Use date" checkbox is not set.

 
Alain Verleyen:

It's the correct date. Your chart is 1971.

Your testing dates are not used as the "Use date" checkbox is not set.

You are right, when I check the "Use date" control, things with the date go fine.

;-)

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