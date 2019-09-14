How to get S&P 500 futures into the web terminal?

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Hey guys,

How can I get S&P 500 futures chart into the web terminal? I've tried to search.

Your help is much appreciated in advance by a total newby.  :)

 

Any symbol depends on the broker.
If you find the broker proposing S&P 500 so it may be used in WebTerminal.

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Example - WebTerminal MT4 with one of the broker:

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This is the other broker with stocks and everything (WebTerminal MT5):

 
Sergey Golubev:

Any symbol depends on the broker.
If you find the broker proposing S&P 500 so it may be used in WebTerminal.

----------------

Example - WebTerminal MT4 with one of the broker:

----------------

This is the other broker with stocks and everything (WebTerminal MT5):

Appreciated!
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