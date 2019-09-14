It seems to be a problem in the instructions
helloea: Why is u_ch not 127?It should be 255-128=127 when printing, right?
No, because it has nothing to do with subtraction.
|255 (decimal) as unsigned is FF (hex) or 1111 1111 (binary)
|
|As signed, the high bit means negative.
The remaining bits mean 7F (hex) or 0111 1111 (binary) or 127 decimal.
Thus it is minus 127
|
helloea:
However, when printing, ch= -128 u_ch= 128.
Why is u_ch not 127?It should be 255-128=127 when printing, right?
It is related to binary representation of char and uchar.
-128(char) is 1000 0000(BIN), the equivalent is 128(uchar) with the same bits: 1000 0000(BIN).
In this situation a typecasting is not performed, but the memory block is copied.
Typecasting is performed like the following scheme:
According to documentation:
Conversions between char and uchar, short and ushort, int and uint, long and ulong (conversions to both sides), may lead to the loss of data.
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When executing the program, the first time u_ch=ch, ch=-128,u_ch=0.
However, when printing, ch= -128 u_ch= 128.
Why is u_ch not 127?It should be 255-128=127 when printing, right?