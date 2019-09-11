UNKNOW this is why all the time

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this is my code that get macd value use icustom:

double   macdValueCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MACD","Signal",0,1);

MACD is customIndicator(not only macd but also others)


but ,test result like this:


MACDIndicatorTest


how

 
ah2005:

this is my code that get macd value use icustom:

double   macdValueCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MACD","Signal",0,1);

MACD is customIndicator(not only macd but also others)


but ,test result like this:



how

OK,THIS IS RIGHT CODE:

double   macdValueCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MACD",12,26,9,0,1);

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