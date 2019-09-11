UNKNOW this is why all the time
ah2005:
this is my code that get macd value use icustom:
double macdValueCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MACD","Signal",0,1);
MACD is customIndicator(not only macd but also others)
but ,test result like this:
how
OK,THIS IS RIGHT CODE:
double macdValueCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MACD",12,26,9,0,1);
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this is my code that get macd value use icustom:
double macdValueCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"MACD","Signal",0,1);
MACD is customIndicator(not only macd but also others)
but ,test result like this:
how