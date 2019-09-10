problem
It may be for the following reasons -
- you opened two Metatrader instances connected with same trading account with same signal subscription; or
- you are using VPS (and MQL5 VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in cloud), and you are making the copy of this signal twice: using your Metatrader and using VPS Metatrader.
- It may be some more reasons ..
i copied a signal and when the signal place position, my account place 2 position at the same time and the second position does'nt exsist on journal
how can i fix it? thanks
As Sergey said, when you use MQL5 VPS you DO NOT TICK again the: Enable realtime signal subscription, option in Signals settings locally in your computer, because you already copying the signal on your MQL5 VPS server.
After the synchronization with the MQL5 VPS, the signal copying is taking place on the VPS server and not locally on your MT4/5 platform, so you don't check the local Journal tab, but only your MQL5 VPS (right click) >> Journals.
Before the synchronization with your MQL5 VPS:
After the synchronization with your MQL5 VPS:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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i copied a signal and when the signal place position, my account place 2 position at the same time and the second position does'nt exsist on journal
how can i fix it? thanks