how can hide the buffer drawing candle in seperate window ?
What are you trying to do ?
You want the user to be able to switch the separate window display on or off?
You want the user to be able to switch the separate window display on or off?
Lorentzos Roussos:
What are you trying to do ?
You want the user to be able to switch the separate window display on or off?
What are you trying to do ?
You want the user to be able to switch the separate window display on or off?
not to switch the separate window display on or off.
only want to on or off the drawing candles drawn by plotting buffer. and keep the other's.
Mehrdad Shiri:
only want to on or off the drawing candles drawn by plotting buffer. and keep the other's.
not to switch the separate window display on or off.
only want to on or off the drawing candles drawn by plotting buffer. and keep the other's.
Try this :
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| onoff_buffer.mq5 | //| Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2019, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 5 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot line #property indicator_label1 "line" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot candles #property indicator_label2 "candles" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_CANDLES #property indicator_color2 clrRed,clrYellow,clrGreen #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- indicator buffers double lineBuffer[]; double candlesBuffer1[]; double candlesBuffer2[]; double candlesBuffer3[]; double candlesBuffer4[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string system_tag="ITEST_"; bool show_candles=true; int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,lineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,candlesBuffer1,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,candlesBuffer2,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,candlesBuffer3,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,candlesBuffer4,INDICATOR_DATA); //create btn for test ObjectsDeleteAll(0,system_tag); show_candles=true; string objname=system_tag+"switch"; bool obji=ObjectCreate(0,objname,OBJ_BUTTON,0,0,0); ObjectSetString(0,objname,OBJPROP_TEXT,"Switch"); ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,20); ObjectSetInteger(0,objname,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,20); switch_update(true); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } void switch_update(bool new_state) { bool previous_state=show_candles; if(new_state==true) { ObjectSetInteger(0,system_tag+"switch",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrGreen); if(new_state!=previous_state) { PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_CANDLES); ChartRedraw(0); } } if(new_state==false) { ObjectSetInteger(0,system_tag+"switch",OBJPROP_BGCOLOR,clrRed); if(new_state!=previous_state) { PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,DRAW_NONE); ChartRedraw(0); } } show_candles=new_state; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- //initial run for test if(prev_calculated==0) { ArraySetAsSeries(lineBuffer,true); ArraySetAsSeries(open,true); ArraySetAsSeries(close,true); ArraySetAsSeries(high,true); ArraySetAsSeries(low,true); ArraySetAsSeries(candlesBuffer1,true); ArraySetAsSeries(candlesBuffer2,true); ArraySetAsSeries(candlesBuffer3,true); ArraySetAsSeries(candlesBuffer4,true); for(int i=1000;i>=0;i--) { lineBuffer[i]=(open[i]+close[i]+high[i]+low[i])/4; candlesBuffer1[i]=open[i]; candlesBuffer2[i]=high[i]; candlesBuffer3[i]=low[i]; candlesBuffer4[i]=close[i]; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Timer function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTimer() { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ChartEvent function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnChartEvent(const int id, const long &lparam, const double &dparam, const string &sparam) { //--- if(id==CHARTEVENT_OBJECT_CLICK&&sparam==system_tag+"switch") { bool iz=show_candles; if(iz==false) switch_update(true); if(iz==true) switch_update(false); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
onoff_buffer.mq5 5 kb
Lorentzos Roussos:
Try this :
Try this :
thank you.
#property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 7 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot Close #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrBlue,clrRed,clrYellow #property indicator_label1 "Close" #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_color2 clrBlue,clrRed,clrYellow #property indicator_label2 "Open;High;Low;Close" //--- input parameters enum DRAW_TYPE { _DRAW_CANDLES=DRAW_COLOR_CANDLES, //Candles _DRAW_NONE=DRAW_NONE //None }; input DRAW_TYPE DrawType=_DRAW_CANDLES; //--- indicator buffers double LineBuffer[]; double LineColorBuffer[]; double OpenBuffer[]; double HighBuffer[]; double LowBuffer[]; double CloseBuffer[]; double ColorBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_DRAW_TYPE,(ENUM_DRAW_TYPE)DrawType); //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,LineBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,LineColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); if(DrawType==_DRAW_CANDLES) { SetIndexBuffer(2,OpenBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,HighBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(4,LowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(5,CloseBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(6,ColorBuffer,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- int begin=!prev_calculated?1:prev_calculated-1; for(int i=begin;i<rates_total&&!_StopFlag;i++) { LineBuffer[i]=(open[i]+high[i]+low[i]+close[i])/4; LineColorBuffer[i]=LineBuffer[i]>LineBuffer[i-1]?0:LineBuffer[i]<LineBuffer[i-1]?1:2; if(DrawType==_DRAW_CANDLES) { OpenBuffer[i]=open[i]; HighBuffer[i]=high[i]; LowBuffer[i]=low[i]; CloseBuffer[i]=close[i]; ColorBuffer[i]=close[i]>open[i]?0:close[i]<open[i]?1:2; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Ernst Van Der Merwe:
thank you.
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HI.
in separate window i draw candle
i want to hide them. i used this:
but the result is not true . and my result will be false.
can you please help.