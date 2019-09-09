Colored Moving Average - page 2
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Hello, I have developed a Moving Average, which consists of two lines with different colors. However, I have the problem that when the color changes, there is a gap. Is there a way to fill this gap? Many thanks in advance.
The way you write this code and especially the for loop is wrong. see example codes in meta-trader to learn more.
Don't. That will cause a classical repaint
If you want colors in separate buffers, then use the mode applied in mt4 nrp indicators - and then you shall need at least 3 buffers to make it non-repainting - but if you plan to use multiple buffers to check trend, then you are on a wrong path (it is much easier to only read a color buffer then to use multiple buffers to try to find out a "trend"/"slope")
I tried, and it's almost working. But I have the problem that the change is not shown at the beginning.
Many Thanks!!!