hi , Do when test expert advisor in back test
- athbii: Do when test expert advisor in back testYour post is almost unintelligible. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
- It uses what ever you specified at the start of the run. It that was current, it is the current spread for
the pair (your broker,) at the moment you
start the test.
If you start the test on the weekend, the current spread is likely to be very large.
Always specify
- Your post is almost unintelligible. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
- It uses what ever you specified at the start of the run. It that was current, it is the current
spread for the pair (your broker,) at the moment you
start the test.
If you start the test on the weekend, the current spread is likely to be very large.
Always specify
I can only add that in case of testing in MT5 the spread is not adjustable. In this case saved spread is used. Currently it is the same for entire 1M bar and is the minimum spread of that minute.
You can manipulate spreads using custom symbols.
- Your post is almost unintelligible. If you are using mechanical translation, you must use simple language structure.
- It uses what ever you specified at the start of the run. It that was current, it is the current
spread for the pair (your broker,) at the moment you
start the test.
If you start the test on the weekend, the current spread is likely to be very large.
Always specify
I don't have this option ( spread ) How do I add it ?
I don't have this option ( spread ) How do I add it ?
The tester takes into account spread, but not commissions.
The spread setting is on the left side of the tester's settings tab.
I don't have this option ( spread ) How do I add it ?
There is no such option in MT5. Are you testing your EAs in MT4 or MT5?
MT5
The tester takes into account spread, but not commissions.
The spread setting is on the left side of the tester's settings tab.
I don't have this option ( spread )
i think becouse i use MT5 ?
are there setting to add this option ?
I don't have this option ( spread )
i think becouse i use MT5 ?
are there setting to add this option ?
In MT5 you don't set the spread, its automatically recorded by the broker.
That's why MT5 backtesting is 100% quality and far more trustworthy than MT4.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
hello ,
i have one question :)
Do when test expert advisor in back test
Is calculated the spread or it will test without spread ??