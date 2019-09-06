Linux VPS hosting

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Will MT4 work on a Linux VPS rather than a Windows platform?
 
Forexmadesimple:
Will MT4 work on a Linux VPS rather than a Windows platform?
yes, it will work but market won't be available. sadly my experience MT4 usually froze sometimes but I have been said it happens as well on windows too.
 

The Market will work for Linux on MT4 latest build according to this announcement https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/321461


New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1210
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1210
  • 2019.09.03
  • www.mql5.com
New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1210 The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on Friday, September 6, 2019...
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