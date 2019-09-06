Signals can't be found

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Good day!

Some signals showed in page are not able to be found by searching.

Would somebody tell me why? 

<Images deleted>

 

This is free signal (no one can subscribe to this signal from their real/live account).
Besides, it may be the following reason -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Cant be copied

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.12.09 09:44

New, unrated and unranked signals are not publicly available in MQL5 signal database or in MT4 signal tab or search. Be patient.




 

Thanks~


Sergey Golubev:

This is free signal (no one can subscribe to this signal from their real/live account).
Besides, it may be the following reason -


 
QIa:

Good day!

Some signals showed in page are not able to be found by searching.

Would somebody tell me why? 

You can also search in the upper right corner search area of MT4/5.



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