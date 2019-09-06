How to fix DRAW_LINE error in Multi Time Frame indicator?
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This indicator draw multi time frame data in a separate window. When it run in 1 Minute chart, other trend lines are draw as straight lines. It only draw correctly 1 minute trend line. When i change the time frame or reload the indicator, then it redraw correctly. I know the reason for that. But i can't find good solution for it. This problem can fix using this https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178300/page5#comment_4360132 refresh code. But it call some DLL file to do that. I do not want to call any DLL for that. Please help me to fix this problem.
When i change the chart time frame then it redraw correctly.