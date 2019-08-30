Automated Trading
Hello Everyone,can I use a single Trading Robot for multiple Live Accounts?Especially on the VPS.
Yes, you can use an EA in as many account as you like, but with MQL5 VPS you will need a different MQL5 VPS server for each trading account.
Yes, you can use an EA in as many account as you like, but with MQL5 VPS you will need a different MQL5 VPS server for each trading account.
Please,how do I go about synchronising the single EA with my multiple Live Accounts?
Please,how do I go about synchronising the single EA with my multiple Live Accounts?
You can't attach and synchronize your EA on multiple accounts simultaneously.
You need to employ a different MQL5 VPS server for each account, atttach your EA on a chart and synchronize for each one of these accounts seperately.
Similarly related, I am currently using the MT4 servers. If I overlay an EA onto a chart, that should automatically work on the server, correct?
On your local MT4 broker trading server yes, not on your MQL5 VPS server.
In order for your EA to trade on the MQL5 VPS server, you need to click the autotrading button and then right click on the MQL5 VPS server >> Synchronize experts, indicators.
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