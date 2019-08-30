Is there a way to sleep or disable trades on specific pair while running 1 EA?
Is there a way to sleep or disable trades on specific pair while running 1 EA?
gouki1001:
Is there a way to sleep or disable trades on specific pair while running 1 EA?
Is there a way to sleep or disable trades on specific pair while running 1 EA?
Yes, disable the specific currency pairs in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
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