VPS Not work

New comment
 

Hi

I have tried to rent VPS, But always does not find any company

what's the problem?

Look at the picture


 
It may be new server of the broker.
You can type ICMarket to see - how many servers of this boker was already insluded in VPS network.
 
aboazzam12:

Hi

I have tried to rent VPS, But always does not find any company

what's the problem?

Look at the picture


You don't rent the MQL5 VPS server from this page, this is only for reference and ping data.

Go to your MT4/5 platform, right click on the account number of your trading account in the Navigator window and choose >> Register a Virtual Server.

Then follow the procedure.



New comment