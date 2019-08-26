Changing stoploss!?
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Hello any help with the below would be appreciated...
At the bottom of the image the trades are shown. The last trades are a buy in at 2865 with a S/L at 2860.75. The buy in is closed with a sell out at 2862.25. Question, why doesn't the sell out wait until the price drops to 2860.75? Why does the S/L change to 2862 as shown on the line where the sell out occurs? This is strange to me but maybe someone else understands clearly what is going on. I stopped trading til I figure this out. I included the code also.