Need help with trigger sell positions

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Hi, any help is appreciated, I can't figure out why my EA only does buy positions.  I need it to do sell positions also, on multiple time frames simultaneously.


Here's the code:

input int            MagicNumber  = 900;     //Magic Number
extern int           period_RSI   = 3,
                     exitbuy      = 70,
                     exitsell     = 30;
input double         Lots         = 0.10;     //Fixed Lots
input double         StopLoss     = 250;      //Fixed Stop Loss (in Points)
input double         TakeProfit   = 250;      //Fixed Take Profit (in Points)
input int            TrailingStop = 0;       //Trailing Stop (in Points)
input int            k_period     = 5;        //Stochastic K Period
input int            d_period     = 2;        //Stochastic D Period
input int            slowing      = 3;        //Stochastic Slowing
input ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method    = MODE_SMA; //Stochastic Moving Average Type
input int            price_field  = 0;        //Price field parameter. 0=Low/High or 1=Close/Close
input double         over_bought  = 80;       //Stochastic Over-Bought
input double         over_sold    = 20;       //Stochastic Over-Sold
//---
int    Slippage=5;
double sto_main_curr,RSI0,RSI1;


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate open positions                                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CalculateCurrentOrders(string symbol)
  {
   int buys=0,sells=0;
//---
   for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==false) break;
      if(OrderSymbol()==Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber()==MagicNumber)
        {
         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)  buys++;
         if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) sells++;
        }
     }
//--- return orders volume
   if(buys>0) return(buys);
   else       return(-sells);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for open order conditions                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForOpen()
  {
   int    res;

//--- get indicator readings
   sto_main_curr  = iStochastic (Symbol() ,PERIOD_CURRENT ,k_period ,d_period ,slowing ,ma_method ,price_field ,MODE_MAIN   ,0);

   RSI0=iRSI(NULL,0,period_RSI,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
   RSI1=iRSI(NULL,0,period_RSI,PRICE_CLOSE,1);    
   
//--- sell conditions

     if(RSI0 < sto_main_curr && RSI1 >= over_bought)
     {
      res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,Slippage,0,0,"",MagicNumber,0,FireBrick);
      Alert("TAIA SELL- ",Period(),"min ",Symbol()," ", Bid); // Alert  
      return;
     }

//--- buy conditions

     if(RSI0 > sto_main_curr && RSI1 <= over_sold)
     {
      res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,Slippage,0,0,"",MagicNumber,0,Green);
      Alert("TAIA BUY- ",Period(),"min ", Symbol()," ",Ask); // Alert
       return;
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Check for close order conditions                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CheckForClose()
  {

//--- get RSI
   RSI0=iRSI(NULL,0,period_RSI,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
//---
   for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal();i++)
     {
      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==false) break;
      if(OrderMagicNumber()!=MagicNumber || OrderSymbol()!=Symbol()) continue;
      //--- check order type 
      if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)
        {
      //here is the close buy condition  
         if  ((RSI0 >= exitbuy) )
           {
            if(!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,3,Black))
               Print("OrderClose error ",GetLastError());
           }
         break;
        }
      if(OrderType()==OP_SELL)
        {
      // here is the close sell condition  
         if ((RSI0 < exitsell) )
           {
            if(!OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,3,Brown))
               Print("OrderClose error ",GetLastError());
           }
         break;
        }
     }
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OnTick function                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//--- check for history and trading
   if(Bars<100 || IsTradeAllowed()==false)
      return;
//--- calculate open orders by current symbol
   if(CalculateCurrentOrders(Symbol())==0) CheckForOpen();
   else                                    CheckForClose();
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


 

Hello friend,

I am fairly sure that this part of your code is not helping.

         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)  buys++;
         if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) sells++;

The first if(statement) is executed, the second If(statement) is thrown out.

 
GrumpyDuckMan:

Hello friend,

I am fairly sure that this part of your code is not helping.

The first if(statement) is executed, the second If(statement) is thrown out.

I believe it is somewhere in that part of the code, but not sure that particular part is the situation.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Please use the </> button to insert your above code.


okay. I don't see how to edit though.
 
kamalagroup:
okay. I don't see how to edit though.

I have done it for you this time, next time please use the button that Eleni has shown you when posting code.

 
GrumpyDuckMan:

Hello friend,

I am fairly sure that this part of your code is not helping.

         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)  buys++;
         if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) sells++;

The first if(statement) is executed, the second If(statement) is thrown out.

Not so,

both if conditions will be tested.

 
Keith Watford:

Not so,

both if conditions will be tested.

That same code set up is used in many EA's I see.
My EA is not executing Sells, that part is calculating current orders.
 
kamalagroup:
That same code set up is used in many EA's I see.
My EA is not executing Sells, that part is calculating current orders.

Yes, I know what it does.

I was responding to GrumpyDuckMan's post and his incorrect observation.

 

Hello friends,

This code hasn't been tested.

int CheckForOpen()
  {
   int    res; // make global
   
//--- get indicator readings
   sto_main_curr  = iStochastic (Symbol() ,PERIOD_CURRENT ,k_period ,d_period ,slowing ,ma_method ,price_field ,MODE_MAIN   ,0);

   RSI0=iRSI(NULL,0,period_RSI,PRICE_CLOSE,0);
   RSI1=iRSI(NULL,0,period_RSI,PRICE_CLOSE,1);    
   
//--- sell conditions

     if(RSI0 < sto_main_curr && RSI1 >= over_bought)
     {
      res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,Lots,Bid,Slippage,0,0,"",MagicNumber,0,FireBrick);
      Alert("TAIA SELL- ",Period(),"min ",Symbol()," ", Bid); // Alert  
      return(res);
     }

//--- buy conditions

     if(RSI0 > sto_main_curr && RSI1 <= over_sold)
     {
      res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUY,Lots,Ask,Slippage,0,0,"",MagicNumber,0,Green);
      Alert("TAIA BUY- ",Period(),"min ", Symbol()," ",Ask); // Alert
      return(res);
     }
//---
  }

Maybe change your SL/TP

stoploss=MarketInfo(NULL,MODE_STOPLEVEL)*_Point

If you know the ticket number or magic number, why use select by pos?

      if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)==false) break;

I do something like this to close positions down.

bool ClosePosition()
  {
   bool Trade=(OrderSelect(Ticket[Get_Position],SELECT_BY_TICKET)==true);
   Trade=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),0,0,clrNONE);
   return(Trade);
  }

this may be of some help also.

bool Buy()
  {

   ticket=OrderSend(Security,OP_BUY,0.01,Ask,Slippage,0,TakeProfit,BPT,BuyMagicNumber,0,clrBlue);
   if(ticket<0)
     {
     return
     (errorlevel=(GetLastError() ));
     }
   else errorlevel=(GetLastError() );
   return(errorlevel);
  }

this way I can debug if OrderSend(); has successfully placed the order.

 
Keith Watford:

Not so,

both if conditions will be tested.

         if(OrderType()==OP_BUY)  buys++;
         if(OrderType()==OP_SELL) sells++;

Edited to include the code that is referred to.

Hello again,

The first if statement buy++ is always going to greater than the second if statement sell++.

True, or not?

   if(buys>0) return(buys);
   else       return(-sells);
buys and -sells are only variables to a function.
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