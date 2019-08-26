EA Description too long

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Hi, 

I try to write a description for my EA but i got this error and I dont understand why. The counter says it is below 3600 and when I save it delete everything and say it is too long.


Any idea?


 

 
Arthur Hatchiguian:

Hi, 

I try to write a description for my EA but i got this error and I dont understand why. The counter says it is below 3600 and when I save it delete everything and say it is too long.

Any idea?

Maybe it counts empty characters/lines too.

Try to erase any empty lines.

 
Arthur Hatchiguian:

Hi, 

I try to write a description for my EA but i got this error and I dont understand why. The counter says it is below 3600 and when I save it delete everything and say it is too long.


Any idea?


 

Property description should be short like the example below:


#property description "This is my indicator custom made"


The total length cannot exceed 511 characters including line feed.

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