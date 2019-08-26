EA Description too long
Arthur Hatchiguian:
Hi,
I try to write a description for my EA but i got this error and I dont understand why. The counter says it is below 3600 and when I save it delete everything and say it is too long.
Any idea?
Maybe it counts empty characters/lines too.
Try to erase any empty lines.
Arthur Hatchiguian:
Hi,
I try to write a description for my EA but i got this error and I dont understand why. The counter says it is below 3600 and when I save it delete everything and say it is too long.
Any idea?
Property description should be short like the example below:
#property description "This is my indicator custom made"
The total length cannot exceed 511 characters including line feed.
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Hi,
I try to write a description for my EA but i got this error and I dont understand why. The counter says it is below 3600 and when I save it delete everything and say it is too long.
Any idea?