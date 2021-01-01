Where is the Debug tab in the MetaEditor Toolbox window?

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I'm reading a book and it say's "You can monitor the value of a variable during debugging by using the Watch window inside the Debug tab in the MetaEditor Toolbox window."

Where is the — Debug tab in the MetaEditor Toolbox window?

I'm using MetaEditor version 5.

Thanks.

 
Debug
 

You can also place Break Points, and after placing it, execute the Play button like @whroeder1 said above.


 

There you go.

 
rrocchi:

You can also place Break Points, and after placing it, execute the Play button like @whroeder1 said above.


Thanks for break points. I didn't know that.
 

Thanks for your reply. I don't seem to have a DEBUG TAB.

Files:
debug_tab.JPG  27 kb
 
afiverestatcastle:

Thanks for your reply. I don't seem to have a DEBUG TAB.

You have to start the debug session first 

 
afiverestatcastle:

Thanks for your reply. I don't seem to have a DEBUG TAB.

Read the documentation please !
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
Code debugging - Developing programs - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
MetaEditor has a built-in debugger allowing you to check a program execution step by step (by individual functions). Place breakpoints in the code. These are the places where the program execution should be paused. Then launch the program on a regular chart or the strategy tester. As soon as the program reaches a breakpoint, it is paused. This...
 
Thank you both. I will study this.
 

Hi guys,

i have the same problem.

after setting breakpoint and launching debug in MT5, i do not see the debug tab but only the "Search" shown in screenshot attached. (it automatically jumps to the MT5 Trading screen instead of remaining at the MetaEditor screen) 

What does "set mode to math calculation or adjust dates" mean?

How do i make Debug Tab to appear. I cant find them in both the Editor and the Trading Chart screen!

Files:
Temp-screenshot.gif  81 kb
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