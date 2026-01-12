Libraries: cIntSpeech
Great stuff, I really appreciate your continued work building out code that plays well with others.
Author: Дмитрий
cool :)
can you make it other way round? make MT5 recognize your voice?
I had this idea a few weeks ago, it would help handicapped people play with forex.
Does not works on my Vista HB.
Some text to speech apps from sourceforge works on my Vista (http://sourceforge.net/directory/os:windows/freshness:recently-updated/?q=text%20to%20speech), though I only recommend this one (http://sourceforge.net/projects/espeak/), which actualy came from here (http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ms720410(v=vs.85) )
My advice, if we save sound to some .wav file and then later we play it with MQL PlaySound(), its better to add Sleep() about 500 right afterward.
PlaySound ("You have connection.wav"); Sleep (500);
:D
Does it work? My example opens the Documents folder and that's it
It was a long time ago, maybe it doesn't work now.
What language does he speak?
Any language, but with an accent
What language does it speak?
The default language for this OS interface language. I.e. the language of the synthesiser voice with index 0. Several languages can be set with the OS interface language (in Russian there can be a couple of English and Russian voices). To select the voice, the VBS script would have to be complicated. I have only English interface installed in W7, and the language is only English.
Really awesome！
You just need to modify the “file path” of the code,because of the update of the OS & MT5, and then you can implement TTS on Windows 11 with the latest version of MT5.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
cIntSpeech:
It speaks the specified text using the speech engine.The cIntSpeech class has an only Say() method, it has two parameters. The first is the text to speak, the second is used to allow printing the text in "Experts" tab.
Author: Дмитрий