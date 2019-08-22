TICKVALUE

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Hello Friends,
I receive wrong value from MODE_TICKVALUE in s&p (symbol : US500.F)
for example in this position Loss is 2931.44 - 2933.03 = -1.59 = -159 Points ,
and this position profit in terminal is 1.59$ 
So this symbol tick value must be 0.01 
but when I get tickvalue and comment it, it is 1
Comment(MarketInfo(Symbol(),MODE_TICKVALUE));

Do you know what is the problem?



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