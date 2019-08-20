Real-time reported profit in the middle of the screen like Ninja Trader
If you code it.
Alextrade3000:
Hello everyone, is there any indicator/script that can inform us in the middle of the screen the value of profit or loss like this image in Ninja Trader that works in MT4?
Waiting for answers
s
I just need to know if it already exists and where can I download it
Why do you have it?
You can get it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/job
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
Would like to code an EA based on the idea of the following Corr Wilder EMA (fl) and BB stops 2 - Hull, they will open sell/buy market orders based on their colour signal . This EA should close opened positions when an opposite signal is generated. (in other words, Close any opened BUY orders when the indicator signalled a SELL and a open sell...
Indicator that reports real-time profit or loss in the middle of the screen that even Ninja Trader doesn't know here?
Alextrade3000:
Do not double post.
Your other topic has been deleted.
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Hello everyone, is there any script that can inform us in the middle of the screen the value of profit or loss like this image in Ninja Trader that works in MT4?
Waiting for answers
s