Updating Signal Configuration on the VPS
Hi
For a ongoing signal, in order to change some signal cofiguration later (ratio of deposit used or Stop if Equity is Less Than) in the Options > Signal, of the MT4 platform, does that automatically get changed on the VPS? if not, how to apply the changed?
Thanks
No, after your changes you must synchronize with your MQL5 VPS again.
No, after your changes you must synchronize with your MQL5 VPS again.
I just checked and found this in the Journal tab. It changed once I chnaged the signal configuration and hit the OK button. Doesn't that mean that it updated the VPS and I don't need to do that manually like suggested in the above replay? Thanks again.
I just checked and found this in the Journal tab. It changed once I chnaged the signal configuration and hit the OK button. Doesn't that mean that it updated the VPS and I don't need to do that manually like suggested in the above replay? Thanks again.
If you use MQL5 VPS you need to do as instructed above, if you use another VPS you don't.
Don't confuse MT4/5 terminal's journal with MQL5 VPS journal, they are 2 different things.
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Hi
For a ongoing signal, in order to change some signal cofiguration later (ratio of deposit used or Stop if Equity is Less Than) in the Options > Signal, of the MT4 platform, does that automatically get changed on the VPS? if not, how to apply the changed?
Thanks