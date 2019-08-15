OBJECTARROW - How to fill in the Arrow?

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Hi All,


I have the following code to insert a down pointing arrow in my chart


   string fibo_max=StringConcatenate("FiboMax");
   bool high_value_arrow=ObjectCreate(0,fibo_max,OBJ_ARROW,0,date2,highest_value);
   if (high_value_arrow)
   {
   ObjectSetInteger(0,fibo_max,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,fibo_max,OBJPROP_COLOR,clrViolet);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,fibo_max,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,ANCHOR_BOTTOM);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,fibo_max,OBJPROP_WIDTH,2);
   ObjectSetInteger(0,fibo_max,OBJPROP_BACK,true);
   }
  

The output is the following:


I'd like the body of the arrow also to be violet and not black, what OBJPROP should I use and how? I have tried OBJPROP_BACK but it's not working.


Thanks,

MG

 
MacGiamma:

Hi All,


I have the following code to insert a down pointing arrow in my chart


The output is the following:


I'd like the body of the arrow also to be violet and not black, what OBJPROP should I use and how? I have tried OBJPROP_BACK but it's not working.


Thanks,

MG

Instead of SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN, try 234.
 
MacGiamma:

I'd like the body of the arrow also to be violet and not black, what OBJPROP should I use and how? I have tried OBJPROP_BACK but it's not working.

Not quite the same arrow, but you can replace SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN with 234 (Up arrow 233)

ObjectSetInteger(0,fibo_max,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,234);
In the documentation, look up wingdings and you will find all the codes
 
Great, thanks Keith for the super quick answer and the tip
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