OBJECTARROW - How to fill in the Arrow?
MacGiamma:Instead of SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN, try 234.
Hi All,
I have the following code to insert a down pointing arrow in my chart
The output is the following:
I'd like the body of the arrow also to be violet and not black, what OBJPROP should I use and how? I have tried OBJPROP_BACK but it's not working.
Thanks,
MG
MacGiamma:
I'd like the body of the arrow also to be violet and not black, what OBJPROP should I use and how? I have tried OBJPROP_BACK but it's not working.
Not quite the same arrow, but you can replace SYMBOL_ARROWDOWN with 234 (Up arrow 233)
ObjectSetInteger(0,fibo_max,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,234);In the documentation, look up wingdings and you will find all the codes
Great, thanks Keith for the super quick answer and the tip
Choose a different Wingding Wingdings - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
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Hi All,
I have the following code to insert a down pointing arrow in my chart
The output is the following:
I'd like the body of the arrow also to be violet and not black, what OBJPROP should I use and how? I have tried OBJPROP_BACK but it's not working.
Thanks,
MG