MT4 can't load market tab on terminal

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someone please help, when i go market tab on terminal window  , nothing is loading up, only tab i can see is MAIN, FAVORITES,PURCHASE when i hit purchase nothing happening, i even reinstall mt 4 again. but same problem

pls let me know if anyone knows

thanks

 
bidhanpatel:

someone please help, when i go market tab on terminal window  , nothing is loading up, only tab i can see is MAIN, FAVORITES,PURCHASE when i hit purchase nothing happening, i even reinstall mt 4 again. but same problem

pls let me know if anyone knows

thanks

Make sure you've logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Make sure you've logged into your MQL5 community account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.



Yes i checked that already, but same issue...

 
bidhanpatel:

Yes i checked that already, but same issue...

Some brokers don't offer all options, maybe you should ask them.

Also Macs tend to have such problems.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Some brokers don't offer all options, maybe you should ask them.

Also Macs tend to have such problems.

been using from last six month , had no issue with broker and using windows not mac 

 
bidhanpatel:

someone please help, when i go market tab on terminal window  , nothing is loading up, only tab i can see is MAIN, FAVORITES,PURCHASE when i hit purchase nothing happening, i even reinstall mt 4 again. but same problem

pls let me know if anyone knows

thanks

Your MT4/MT5 is NOT connected to the internet

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