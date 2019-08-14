VPS Migrated. EA not working
My VPS provider has migrated the VPS, then all Purchased EA stopped working. Please advice
Mohamed Jami Gafoor:
My VPS provider has migrated the VPS, then all Purchased EA stopped working. Please advice
My VPS provider has migrated the VPS, then all Purchased EA stopped working. Please advice
You have to re-install and setup your EAs again.
Thanks for quick answer. EA purchased from MQL5.I can see there are error in expert tab can't load...
Mohamed Jami Gafoor:
Thanks for quick answer. EA purchased from MQL5.I can see there are error in expert tab can't load...
Thanks for quick answer. EA purchased from MQL5.I can see there are error in expert tab can't load...
You have to login into your MQL5 community account again in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Then you will be able to see your purchases and install them.
I loged in but its not showing purchased. just showing my balance
Mohamed Jami Gafoor:
I loged in but its not showing purchased. just showing my balance
I loged in but its not showing purchased. just showing my balance
Make sure that you've purchased these products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/leeds76/market
If the problem persist, try to log out and login again in your MT4/5 terminal.
Do a PC restart too, it may help.
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