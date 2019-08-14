VPS Migrated. EA not working

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My VPS provider has migrated the VPS, then all Purchased EA stopped working. Please advice
 
Mohamed Jami Gafoor:
My VPS provider has migrated the VPS, then all Purchased EA stopped working. Please advice

You have to re-install and setup your EAs again.

 
Thanks for quick answer. EA purchased from MQL5.I can see there are error in expert tab can't load...
 
Mohamed Jami Gafoor:
Thanks for quick answer. EA purchased from MQL5.I can see there are error in expert tab can't load...

You have to login into your MQL5 community account again in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then you will be able to see your purchases and install them.



 
I loged in but its not showing purchased. just showing my balance
 
Mohamed Jami Gafoor:
I loged in but its not showing purchased. just showing my balance

Make sure that you've purchased these products here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/leeds76/market

If the problem persist, try to log out and login again in your MT4/5 terminal.

Do a PC restart too, it may help.

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