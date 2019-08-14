VPS Restarted and now Terminal Resolution is Bad!
Alexander Honegger:
My vps server restarted and upon booting up the text on my computer changed, desktop icons became smaller and worst of all MT4 resolution is now crap. Any ideas?
You are talking about a non MQL5 VPS service.
Why you don't contact them about this?
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My vps server restarted and upon booting up the text on my computer changed, desktop icons became smaller and worst of all MT4 resolution is now crap. Any ideas?