How to separate the value of the indicator into multiple lines ( ADX )
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
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please help script to separate value ADX indicator .
rgd's
titus