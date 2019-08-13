How to separate the value of the indicator into multiple lines ( ADX )

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please help script to separate value ADX indicator .


rgd's

titus

 
Just get the value(s) of the indicator(s) into the EA (using iCustom) and do what you want with it.
You should encapsulate your iCustom calls to make your code self-documenting.
          Detailed explanation of iCustom - MQL4 programming forum
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