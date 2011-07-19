Shift does not work
This indicator (code below) works properly, if shift=0 within the following expression
...
iMA(NULL, 0, MaFast, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
...
If you set shift to a different value, the result is not true. Can anybody tell me why and how to solve the problem?
------
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| CrossMa.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "TheXpert"
#property link "theforexpert@gmail.com"
#property version "1.00"
#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 2
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_FILLING
#property indicator_color1 Red, Blue
input int MaFast = 10;
input int MaSlow = 20;
double Fast[];
double Slow[];
int FastHandle;
int SlowHandle;
void OnInit()
{
SetIndexBuffer(0, Fast, INDICATOR_DATA);
SetIndexBuffer(1, Slow, INDICATOR_DATA);
FastHandle = iMA(NULL, 0, MaFast, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
SlowHandle = iMA(NULL, 0, MaSlow, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE);
}
int OnCalculate(
const int bars,
const int counted,
const datetime& time[],
const double& open[],
const double& high[],
const double& low[],
const double& close[],
const long& tick_volume[],
const long& volume[],
const int& spread[])
{
CopyBuffer(FastHandle, 0, 0, bars, Fast);
CopyBuffer(SlowHandle, 0, 0, bars, Slow);
return(bars);
}
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Indicator found at:
http://metatrader5.blogspot.com/2009/11/indicator-update-for-metatrader-5.html