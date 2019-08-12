Fibonacci levels automatic calculation on MT4 - Sharing + Feedback
If you want to share, attach the mq4 file.
Indeed that could be useful Tx. Here it is. I have added a couple of other things as I am still working on it
Files:
MG_Fibo.mq4 6 kb
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Hi All,
I ma currently developing a script to automatically calculate Fibonacci level on MT4 based on how far back I want go on the history.
In the spirit of collaboration I would like to share with you what I have so far. The purpose of the sharing is two-fold:
- Hopefully some of you will find this useful;)
- Any feedback you might have will be more than welcome
Tx,
MG
<ex4 file deleted>