How to pause signal copy on VPS - page 2
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How can I make a signal copy to pause till some time later? It is currently running on a mt5 vps. Click on the Suspend option to pause your signal subscription and then Resume, to put it back in order.
Yes, you can do that.
If you want to suspend copying trades, do not unsubscribe from the signal. Instead, suspend the subscription by disabling the option "Enable realtime signal subscription" in the platform settings. Later you can resume the subscription by enabling this option.
There is an easier way to do that without meddling with signals settings, by right clicking on the signal subscription in the Navigator window >> Suspend.
You can do the same here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hi.. well I have accidently 'suspended' a signal on Mt5.. well the thing is now I don't find a 'resume' option.. my current subscription is valid for another 25 days though.. could you help me how to settle this.