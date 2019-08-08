Poor Strategy Tester performance on Kubuntu 18.04 beside Windows 10 Home
The condition for testing should be same: same ticks, same ticks number, same broker's account, same stating date, and so on (there are a lot of factors) - and after that - yes, it is possible to compare.
By the way, I am not professional with Wine sorry.
The conditions are same: same ticks, same ticks number, same backtesting period, same broker's account and same terminal build downloaded from broker, and so on. Too I have installed a VirtualBox machine with Windows 10 Home as guest, and on this "virtual" Windows 10, the backtesting take a little more time that 3 minutes.
This VirtualBox is installed on Kubuntu.
Thank you!
It should be exact same condition: number of bars, and so on.
But even if the conditions are the same ones so it may be the different time - because Metatrader 5 is loading the quotes/data during the backtesting by itself (for example: we should load the data by ourselves in MT4, but MT5 is doing this job without our participation for example).
And it may be related to the other processess runnung on same PC ...
Anyway, I am not a specialist with Wine sorry.
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Hello everybody!
I have Metatrader 5 (build 2085) installed on Kubuntu 18.04 (kernel 4.18.0-25-generic) with Wine 4.0.1, and as well it is installed on Windows 10 Home. When I run Strategy Tester with a testing expert advisor, it take 12 minutes into Kubuntu and 3 minutes into Windows.
¿Why such difference? ¿How can I increase the Kubuntu performance?
Thank you!