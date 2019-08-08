Limit Orders Disappearing Only On the Live Account On MT5
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Hello Everyone!
I have Demo and Live accounts with AMP.
I have created an EA(with the help of codes from others). EA creates limit orders without any issue on the Demo account. But on the Live account, limit orders get created but they disappear as soon as they are created on the chart.
Looking at the entries on the MT5 journal tab, there are no errors or cancellation of the limit orders. Please see the two screen shots(or attachments) of these journal entries for Demo and the Live accounts. All the settings are same for this example. I am not sure how to interpret the "Message"s on the journal tab, especially the 4th line for the Live account, that mentions "...sell limit...done in ...ms " part.
Could you please give me some clues for this the issue, thanks. What differences between Demo and Live can cause these disappearing of Limit Orders? I
Demo:
Live:
I think sort of standard code is used to create LO, cTrade is a custom Class:
Any idea, clue will be much appreciated!
Cheers,
Angelo