Cancel subscription

New comment
 

Hi, may I know do I get any refund back to my credit card if I cancel my VPS subscription?

Thanks

 
TanChiaChing:

Hi, may I know do I get any refund back to my credit card if I cancel my VPS subscription?

Thanks

As far as I know you don't, there is a 24hour cancellation refund for signal subscriptions, but I don't think is valid for VPS too.

 
Hi. I wish to terminate mql5 subscription. I deposited and I am not using the platform and I have not intentions to use it anymore going forward. Plz help and I want my funds back. Its not helping me. 
 
ZwakeleThabede:
Hi. I wish to terminate mql5 subscription. I deposited and I am not using the platform and I have not intentions to use it anymore going forward. Plz help and I want my funds back. Its not helping me. 

There isn't any mql5 subscription, explain if you mean MQL5 VPS subscription or a Signal subscription.

Only the MQL5 VPS subscription can be set at auto-renewal, signal subscriptions don't.

In order to cancel the auto-renewal of a MQL5 VPS subscription go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

New comment