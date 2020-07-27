Cancel subscription
Hi. I wish to terminate mql5 subscription. I deposited and I am not using the platform and I have not intentions to use it anymore going forward. Plz help and I want my funds back. Its not helping me.
ZwakeleThabede:
Hi. I wish to terminate mql5 subscription. I deposited and I am not using the platform and I have not intentions to use it anymore going forward. Plz help and I want my funds back. Its not helping me.
Hi. I wish to terminate mql5 subscription. I deposited and I am not using the platform and I have not intentions to use it anymore going forward. Plz help and I want my funds back. Its not helping me.
There isn't any mql5 subscription, explain if you mean MQL5 VPS subscription or a Signal subscription.
Only the MQL5 VPS subscription can be set at auto-renewal, signal subscriptions don't.
In order to cancel the auto-renewal of a MQL5 VPS subscription go here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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Hi, may I know do I get any refund back to my credit card if I cancel my VPS subscription?
Thanks