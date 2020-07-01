Indicators: Overlay Chart Modified to not repaint on each bar
I am getting an error message 'array out of range' (178,26)
Would there be a fix for this error?
Thank you
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it doesn't seem to want to open on my mt4 platform.. any suggestions?
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Overlay Chart Modified to not repaint on each bar:
Used to compare 2 currencies on one chart, the Original indicator will recenter its calculation on every bar, and hence the price will keep shifting up and down and so the historical relative values do not remain constant. This indicator was modified so that the 'center' or initial relative reference point stays fixed and does not update each bar. It will only reinitialize when the indicator is reloaded or settings are changed.
Author: Brian Rumbles