Indicators: Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency
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Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency:
Currency Index that calculates evenly on all 7 major pairs. Can also change base currency. Based on No Nonsense Forex podcast.
Author: Karel Nagel