Indicators: Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency

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Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency:

Currency Index that calculates evenly on all 7 major pairs. Can also change base currency. Based on No Nonsense Forex podcast.

Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency

Author: Karel Nagel

Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency
Evenly weighted DXY and changeable base currency
  • www.mql5.com
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